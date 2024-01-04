A dental surgery in Buxton has submitted a planning application to allow the practice to expand into the building next door.

Buxton Dental has put in plans to High Peak Borough Council for a ‘proposed change of use of dwelling to dental practice’. The Belmont Terrace property on Terrace Road currently occupies number 3 but now wants to expand into the adjacent property at number 2.

Buxton Dental Practice was established in 1987 and Dr Craig Walsh has been the principle dentist and owner since 2017.

Andrew Schofield from Oldfield Design Ltd is working with Dr Walsh on the plans. Mr Schofield said: “Since then, Dr Walsh has refurbished the practice throughout, upgraded all their clinical equipment, and continues to invest in the latest dentistry technology.

“The practice employs a multi-disciplinary clinical team which allows them to perform highly complex dental treatments at the current site. Since acquiring the practice in 2017, Dr Walsh has doubled the annual turnover of the business, and continues to see year-on-year growth.”

The rise in popularity of cosmetic dentistry has helped to fuel this growth, says Mr Schofield. He said: “Dr Walsh believes there is demand for this growth to continue, but they have reached the limits of their capacity within the confines of the existing building.

“They are introducing evening and Saturday appointments to cope with demand, but need to have a plan in place to expand the practice before they reach capacity.”

If plans are approved, the practice will expand into the adjoining building and operate across the floor space provided by both properties.

The only physical alteration this will require is some minor internal alterations to allow circulation between the two buildings. Mr Schofield said these do not require planning permission as they are ‘entirely internal and there are no physical changes to the exterior proposed’.

In conclusion he added: “There is already a precedent for non-residential uses in these buildings, obviously with the existing Dental Practice but also at the southern end of the terrace with a Chiropractor, and a Beauty Salon.