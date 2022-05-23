Plans for new £30m extension to Stepping Hill Hospital reach final stage

With outline approval already sealed from all necessary parties, clinicians working proposals for the the new ‘emergency and urgent care campus’ have now developed the full business case, which has already secured backing from the board of Stockport NHS Trust.

The last step involves submitting the business case to NHS England and the Department for Health and Social Care and securing planning permission. Building work is expected to begin later this year and be complete by March 2024.

Karen James, the trust’s chief executive, said “We are delighted initial approval has been given. It is fantastic news for local people.

An artist's impression of how the new building will look.

“This will mean a massively improved site for emergency and urgent care services, where clinical excellence can flourish.”

She added: “We have seen a continued increase in emergency patients at Stepping Hill Hospital in recent years, and these new facilities will help us to provide the safe, good quality care which these patients need.”

The design of the new development promises state-of-the-art facilities for assessment, treatment and consultation related to key services such as the children’s emergency department, mental health, and medical same day emergency care.

How the hospital will look by day.

Extending from the existing accident and emergency department, the new building will change to the front face of the hospital, and add 300 square metres to the footprint of its clinical areas.

Planners hope the changes will make the whole site more visually attractive and welcoming to patients and visitors, making for an improved experience.

During the building work, disruption will be kept to a minimum, and plans are in place to ensure that all key services continue to be availab le throughout.

While the plans are responding to the immediate needs of the population in Stockport, High Peak and east Cheshire , t he trust is continuing to make progress on long term plans for a new hospital which could eventually house many of Stepping Hill’s current services.