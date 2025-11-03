‘People will die’ stark warning from High Peak ambulance team over feared cuts to services

East Midlands Ambulance crews which serve High Peak and Hope Valley are worried about a new consultation which they fear could see ambulance cover massively reduced, if approved.

Two whistle blowers from the High Peak have contacted the Buxton Advertiser to share their worries about the consultation which they were informed of last week.

They say if the plans get the green light it could mean that Buxton would only have one ambulance at night time.

Neither of the workers will be named to protect their jobs but the first team member said: “If this goes ahead, East Midlands Ambulance Service, EMAS, will be playing roulette with people’s lives and it’s not on. It’s dangerous, worrying and absolutely disgusting.

“The call outs we go to are people, real people with real families, jobs and friends. “They aren’t numbers on a spread sheet which need to be reduced to make the overall statistics look better.”

Currently there are a maximum of four day-time ambulances and two, sometimes three, night time ambulances on duty at the Park Road site.

There is also an ambulance station at New Mills but the team workers believe that it only has one on duty vehicle at night time that will not be changing.

The worker explained: “We were told that EMAS were doing a roster review in a bid to improve family and work life balance.

“We got told in a meeting that the plans are to cut services. The people of the High Peak and Hope Valley need to know about this.

“There should be a public consultation and everyone needs to have their say.”

When ambulances are given a Category 1 emergency call out, it means the patient is in cardiac arrest, or severely bleeding.

“When we get that shout, two crews go to the job. How will that work if we have one crew in Buxton and we are pulling in another team from Chesterfield.

“Even on blue lights, that's a 35 minute journey.

“During training we were told for every minute that life saving intervention doesn’t take place; a person's survival chances drop by 10 per cent.

“So what would that mean for the patient who is in cardiac arrest waiting for an ambulance to come from Chesterfield?”

The second worker explained further the need for two crews.

“We have a seven minute target for cardiac arrests so we are still in that golden time frame and when we get there you have one person doing chest compressions another on respiratory another on medication and a fourth as the overseer.

“There will not be that level of care if these consultation plans are approved - and people will die. Everyone needs to be protesting about this to stop it happening.”

Due to the location of the High Peak most of patients go out of the area to Stepping Hill or Macclesfield and the ambulance crew stays with them until they are taken over by A&E.

“So with only one ambulance on duty at night time and that miles away in Cheshire or Greater Manchester who will be there for the people of the High Peak and Hope Valley?”

The first worker said that Buxton has always played second fiddle to Chesterfield which is so close to a hospital and turnaround times are quicker.

They expanded and said: “Buxton and the High Peak ruin the figures because we are such a vast area.

“The ambulance service is under attack and we must not let the cuts happen because we will never get the services back once we have lost them.”

The second worker said: “This is where we live, this is where our families are and we are very worried and so should the people of Hope Valley and High Peak be too.

“These cuts will impact everyone and sadly the first time people may realise will be when they ring for an ambulance and it takes too long to get there and by that time people are saying their goodbyes to a loved one.”

GMB Union issued a statement on its website which read: “EMAS launched phase two of the rota consultation and meetings are now taking place.

“We are aware some of our members have been advised that GMB have agreed to the proposals – we can assure you that this is not the case. The GMB are formulating our next steps.”

Unison, another of the unions for EMAS workers, echoed that sentiment and said: “This is a significant change, and we fully understand many people may feel concerned or unsettled.

“We also want to reassure you that we will not make any knee-jerk reactions — our approach will be measured and considered.”

High Peak MP Jon Pearce said: “These reports are deeply concerning. Any reduction in ambulance cover for Buxton or New Mills would raise serious questions about patient safety and response times.

“Our ambulance crews already work tirelessly under immense pressure, and they need the resources to do their jobs safely and effectively.

“I have sought urgent clarification from East Midlands Ambulance Service about these proposals and will continue to press for assurances that residents in High Peak will not see their access to emergency care compromised.”

Tim Slater, Deputy Director of Operations at East Midlands Ambulance Service, added: “A 45-day rota consultation for all staff in our A&E divisions began last week.

“The focus of the proposals is on improving staff wellbeing and safety, patient outcomes, and service delivery.

“We are actively encouraging staff to feedback during this process with their leaders, and with trade union representatives, who we are working with closely.

“We are currently still in consultation. When the consultation closes, we will review the feedback alongside wider evidence to support final decision-making.

“Until then, we cannot comment any further, to allow staff meetings to continue.”