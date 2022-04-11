Peak District dad's fundraising bike ride smashes target for cancer charity

Chelmorton resident David Bamforth, 52, was joined by 23 other riders and a crowd of well-wishers along the route from Scarborough to Whitby and back on Saturday, April 2.

He said: “I can honestly say that is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. The ride was over more difficult terrain than expected with lots of water and mud but every rider smashed it without complaint.

“I couldn’t believe the amount of people that came and rode or supported. Almost everyone travelled two or three hours to be there and some people just turned up to cheer us on.”

David with his son Sam.

He added: “I cannot put into words how humbled I’ve been by everyone It was a special day spent with my wife, son and parents along with in-laws and very special friends.”

David has been raising money for Myeloma UK since he first received his shock diagnosis in September, persevering through five rounds of chemotherapy to organise a series of raffles and fundraising events.

The bike ride was the end goal of the campaign, and has now taken David’s fundraising total to £16,200, with more still to come from people who sponsored the riders.

David said: “Raising awareness of myeloma was always my goal and the amount raised and people’s generosity has way exceeded any expectations I had.

David Bamforth, front row second left, with his cycling team of family and friends.

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone on the day for their support whether riding or just there to cheer us on. I personally couldn’t have done it without you and you should all be proud of what you have helped us to achieve.”

He added: “I would also like to thank Peak eBikes, Botham’s of Whitby, Clara’s in Whitby, the Tea Pot Cafe in Scarborough and Church Inn in Chelmorton.”

David is now expected to put his fundraising efforts on hold while he focuses on a possible stem cell transplant which could help suppress his cancer.

To add to his final total, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/d-bamforth1.