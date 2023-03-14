The data shows wide disparities in health across England and Wales, with some areas having over three times more people in bad health than others.

Health think tank the Nuffield Trust said the postcode lottery of health tracks socio-economic deprivation, and called on the Government to address disparities in healthcare, provision and overall health guidance.

Office for National Statistics figures show 4.7% of residents in High Peak said they were in "bad or very bad" general health in the 2021 census.

Nationally, 5.4% of people responded to the census saying they were in bad or very bad health.

The rate across the East Midlands was also 5.4%.

The Nuffield Trust said people living in certain areas fair much worse than others, and that the improvement in health across the country has not been enjoyed uniformly.

In High Peak, 4% of the population said they provided high levels of unpaid care. The data also shows 7% of High Peak residents were classed as disabled in 2021.

By the ONS ranking of health levels – which takes into account poor health, disability and unpaid care – High Peak ranks 120th of England and Wales's 331 local authority areas.

The Department for Health and Social Care said the gap in the number of years people live in good health is "stark and unacceptable".