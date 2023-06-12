News you can trust since 1852
New memory-loss and dementia group launched in Bakewell

Do you, or someone you know, have dementia or memory loss? New Connections invites you to the first meeting of Forget-Me-Nots in Bakewell. The group will offer a reassuring, confidential and safe place to talk to others in a similar situation.
By Debbie RushworthContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST

Debbie Rushworth from New Connections said: “People we talk to have asked for an opportunity to meet others. We are really looking forward to bringing people together, getting to know them and using their ideas to shape the group and, of course, having fun along the way’. Initially, Forget-Me-Nots will provide opportunities to chat, share information and reminisce through various means including music and photography.”

Forget-Me-Nots will run on the first Wednesday of every month from August 2, at Bakewell Methodist Church from 2-4pm.

New Connections is a local Social Prescribing service, working with patients of GP surgeries across the Derbyshire Dales. The New Connections team are based at Derbyshire Dales CVS and can be contacted on 01629 812154 or via your GP surgery.

For people with dementia or memory loss and their friends and familyFor people with dementia or memory loss and their friends and family
