New memory-loss and dementia group launched in Bakewell
Debbie Rushworth from New Connections said: “People we talk to have asked for an opportunity to meet others. We are really looking forward to bringing people together, getting to know them and using their ideas to shape the group and, of course, having fun along the way’. Initially, Forget-Me-Nots will provide opportunities to chat, share information and reminisce through various means including music and photography.”
Forget-Me-Nots will run on the first Wednesday of every month from August 2, at Bakewell Methodist Church from 2-4pm.
New Connections is a local Social Prescribing service, working with patients of GP surgeries across the Derbyshire Dales. The New Connections team are based at Derbyshire Dales CVS and can be contacted on 01629 812154 or via your GP surgery.