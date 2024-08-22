New era in mental healthcare for North Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All this is set to change with the opening of Derbyshire Healthcare’s new Bluebell Ward in Chesterfield. With single, en-suite rooms and calm breakout spaces, patients may feel like they are checking into a hotel.

Bluebell Ward will provide mental healthcare for 12 older adults and is the first of six facilities to open in the Making Room for Dignity programme, which gives every service user their own en-suite bedroom.

The move is welcomed by patients like Pauline, 75, who lives in Chesterfield. She says she really struggled with the noise when she was admitted to Pleasley Ward at the Hartington Unit, which is mainly dormitory-style accommodation.

Ward Manager Nicola Owen in one of the new bedrooms on Bluebell Ward.

“I am used to living alone so every little noise kept me awake. You get used to it after a while of course, and earplugs help. The first time I used those, I slept for 10 hours.”

For much of her time on Pleasley Ward, Pauline was in a bay of four beds, each separated by a curtain.

She said: “There’s not a huge amount of privacy. You can’t knock on a curtain.”

Pauline has also been admitted to Tissington House at Kingsway in Derby, which has already has single rooms – so is well placed to compare the different facilities.

Pauline, during her time as an inpatient. She says the new ward will be "wonderful for patients".

“Having my own space made a world of difference,” she said. “I just needed some time away from people.”

But Pauline appreciates that you can have too much of a good thing and that spending extended periods of time in her room isn’t healthy.

“I do have a tendency to shut myself away when I’m not feeling well. Dr McCormick noticed this and encouraged me out of my room. So I made sure I went to the lounge every day.

“But it was nice knowing I had my own room to retreat to when I needed some space, and that’s going to be wonderful for the patients at Bluebell Ward. I hear it’s going to be beautiful.”

Ward Manager Nicola Owen in the new Bluebell Ward garden.

Previously vacant, Bluebell Ward is located at Walton Hospital in Chesterfield and has undergone a £2.8million refurbishment as part of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Making Room for Dignity programme. It opens in early September, when existing patients will make the four-mile journey from the Hartington Unit by taxi.

Ward manager Nicola Owen is excited about being part of the first Making Room for Dignity team to make the move.

She said: “This project has been almost four years in the making so we can hardly believe the time to move is almost here. It’s an exciting time to be working at Derbyshire Healthcare because the new ward will not only be a quieter and more comfortable environment for our service users, but will be a wonderful place to work. Plus, it’s a great honour to be the first Making Room for Dignity facility to open.”

The design of the ward has been a truly collaborative project, with input from staff, service users and carers.

As well as en-suite facilities, each bedroom will have a television and a specially designed picture frame for service users to display their choice of artwork or a photo from home. Patients will also have more control of their environment, with the ability to adjust room temperature and lighting.

The bedrooms will provide privacy and dignity while communal spaces will encourage engagement in meaningful activity. There are quiet spaces and easy access to green spaces, including an occupational therapy garden which has been created with help from Chesterfield College students. It features raised beds so service users can enjoy easy access to hands-on gardening.

Nicola added: “The garden is going to be a fantastic addition. Currently our service users on Pleasley Ward have to be escorted outside by a member of staff. For our service users to be able to visit the garden whenever they choose is just one of many wonderful improvements we are looking forward to.”