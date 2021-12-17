New cancer centre serving High Peak residents treats first patient

Sue Thompson, 58, was the first patient to receive chemotherapy at the new The Christie at Macclesfield centre on Monday.

Having discovered a breast lump in early August, Sue, from Cheshire, was diagnosed with breast cancer in early September 2021 and started having treatment on September 15. She is now around two thirds of the way through her chemotherapy and will then have surgery followed by radiotherapy.

The Christie at Macclesfield centre will transform cancer care for patients in East Cheshire, North Staffordshire and the High Peak.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Thompson was the first patient to be treated at the new The Christie at Macclesfield centre

The new centre will provide a range of holistic services including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapies, haematology treatments, outpatient care, nurse led clinics, counselling services, an information centre, palliative care and a wider range of clinical trials.

It will be delivering 12,500 radiotherapy treatments every year and 6,800 chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hormonal treatments.

This centre includes specialist examination rooms, a new chemotherapy suite, a CT scanner where treatments are planned, counselling and complementary therapy rooms, a cancer information centre, a charity centre and a refreshment area.

Work on the two storey building commenced in the summer of 2020, following clearance work commencing at the end of 2020. The project has been completed on time and under budget.

Sue said: “I’m really impressed with the new cancer centre and the care provided today was outstanding. This centre will make a huge difference to patients from East Cheshire and the surrounding areas, providing the highest standard of care from The Christie, but all under one roof and closer to patients’ homes.

“The new centre is bright, airy, spacious, calm and relaxing. This is exactly what you want when you are going through something as challenging as cancer.”

Roger Spencer, Chief Executive at The Christie added:“The centre marks a new era in cancer care and treatment for people from East Cheshire and the surrounding areas.