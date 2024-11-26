Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Derbyshire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Derbyshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Hartington Surgery - Buxton There were 225 survey forms sent out to patients at Hartington Surgery in Buxton. The response rate was 43%, with 96 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . Eden Surgery - Ilkeston There were 271 survey forms sent out to patients at Eden Surgery in Ilkeston. The response rate was 41%, with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 77% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . Overdale Medical Practice - Borrowash There were 287 survey forms sent out to patients at Overdale Medical Practice in Borrowash. The response rate was 43%, with 121 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 12% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps