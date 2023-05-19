More than two in five suspected dementia cases in High Peak lack a formal diagnosis

During Dementia Action Week, charities have called on the Government to improve diagnostic rates and invest in support for people living with dementia.

Figures from the NHS show 1,317 people aged 65 and older in High Peak were estimated to have dementia in March 2023. Of them, 761 (57.8%) had a formal diagnosis.

It meant 42.2% of people believed to have dementia in the area did not have a diagnosis.

Paul Edwards, director of clinical services at Dementia UK, said dementia is a growing issue in society largely due to an ageing population.

Mr Edwards added continued cuts and a lack of focus on community services which support families with dementia have led to "thousands being stuck in limbo and highly stressed" as they are unable to get a diagnosis.

"In this climate of stretched services and increasing diagnosis rates, we urgently need to bridge the gap between health and social care systems, so that people receive a timely diagnosis and can access the support they need," he said. "No one should have to face dementia alone."

Across England, an estimated 687,000 people aged 65 and older have dementia. Of them, 433,000 patients (63%) had a recorded diagnosis of dementia as of March this year.

Mark MacDonald, Alzheimer’s Society associate director for advocacy, said dementia diagnosis rates hit a five-year low during the pandemic and have stagnated ever since.

Mr MacDonald added: "This means that tens of thousands of people are facing the realities of dementia alone, without access to the vital care and support that a diagnosis can bring. Timely diagnosis is crucial to manage symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis."

He said the government must commit to recovering diagnostic rates to pre-pandemic levels of 66.7% and called for a £70m investment in England’s diagnosis services.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Timely diagnosis of dementia is vital, and the NHS is committed to bringing the dementia diagnosis rate back to pre-pandemic levels."

