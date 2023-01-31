The event will takes place on Saturday February 11 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary Education Centre from 10am to 1pm.

Those returning to practice, as well as experienced midwives simply looking for a change are also invited to attend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Potential recruits will have the opportunity to meet with staff, and be given information on the organisation’s services and values and preceptorship programme – a structured period to guide and support all newly qualified staff to make the transition from student to an experienced midwife.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are inviting soon-to-qualify midwives to a recruitment event

Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk to the Midwifery Pastoral Team and other midwives who will be on hand to answer any questions.

Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery at DBTH, said: “As a trust we are looking for midwives intending to start their career within the NHS, who also share our values of putting the patient first, and treating everyone with courtesy, honesty, respect and dignity.

"I would encourage any new and soon-to-qualify midwives to come along and see what we have to offer and why DBTH should be their employer of choice.”

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals delivers a range of services across three main hospital sites, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, serving around 420,000 people across South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire. Each year colleagues within the Trust support the delivery of around 4,500 babies.