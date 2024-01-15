‘Let’s Brew this!’ – Buxton & High Peak Samaritans dismantle ‘Blue Monday’ once and for all

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While people are contending with winter weather, the post-Christmas slump, and the cost-of-living pressures Buxton & High Peak Samaritans are keen to reinforce that there’s no such thing as the saddest day of the year, aka ‘Blue Monday’.

The suicide prevention charity has long campaigned to dispel the Blue Monday myth as it could discourage people from seeking life-changing help.

Instead, Buxton & High Peak Samaritans have turned the day into something positive by running Brew Monday, encouraging friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

Samaritans Volunteers at Glossop Station

To help celebrate and raise awareness of Brew Monday, Buxton & High Peak Samaritans joined forces with Glossop Railway station early on Monday 15th January. From 6am onwards, volunteers handed out tea bags in the station entrance area and chatted to passengers about the power of connecting.

Buxton & High Peak Samaritans Branch Director, Anne Roberts said: “At Samaritans, we’re consistently busy responding to a call for help every 10 seconds, every hour of every day of the year. We know that people find life difficult at all times of the year, not just one day in January. And when they do, it’s important that they reach out for support.

“Blue Monday sounds very negative, instead we’re celebrating Brew Monday and encouraging friends and family to check in with one another over a cuppa. Even small moments of human connection like this can play a big role in helping people who are currently struggling.”

To help organise Brew Monday get togethers, Samaritans have provided useful resources, fundraising tips, and information, available at www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday/.