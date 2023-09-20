Walk and Give (WAG) for meningitis is a fundraising opportunity presented by the charity Meningitis Now, they work to invest in research of meningitis and provide a second chance at life to those affected by the illness.

Over the month of October, Lauren Phillips and her Jack Russell Patch will aim to walk 100 miles. The aim is to raise £1 per mile, however in less then 48 hours, she has raised £283.

"I am beyond grateful for the support and hope that what we are doing will help spread the awareness meningitis needs, to ensure a future where no lives are compromised by this illness”, says Lauren.

She went on: “I myself was unfortunate enough to contract meningitis, despite the after-effects I have been presented with, it's given me a chance to see life through a different perspective.”My eyes have been opened to a new chance at life, a chance to give back to those who gave to me. Therefore, my aim is to keep spreading as much awareness as possible”.

Patch will be joining Lauren on her walk for Meningitis Now.

Around 2,000 people are year contract meningitis and watching out for the signs earlier on increase the chance of fighting it.

The charity Meningitis Now holds many fundraising events, which everyone and anyone can take part in. These fundraising events are vital, they allow more research to take place so hopefully one day we will live in a world where this will no longer be an issue.

It takes a matter of seconds to donate to Meningitis Now. For anybody interested in supporting Lauren and Patch on their journey, she has set up a Go Fund Me page, as little as £1 makes so much difference to so many lives.

