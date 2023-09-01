A local charity is seeking advice and guidance from members of LGBT+ communities to help improve inclusivity and access to hospice care.

Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust is working with Derbyshire LGBT+ towards its Rainbow Accreditation.

As part of the project, hospice staff would like to hear voices from members of LGBT+ communities, who’d be happy to volunteer their time to share their valuable guidance, advice and information.

Laura Savile, HR and Volunteer Manager at the hospice, said: ‘We know that access to hospice and other forms of expert palliative and end of life care is currently inequitable for people from LGBT+ communities.

‘To provide everyone who needs it with the highest levels of care, and to ensure the hospice is a truly inclusive place to be, we know that we have to offer support that considers personal choice, and meet every individual’s needs.

‘We recognise that historically, people from LGBT+ communities have experienced discrimination and inequality within healthcare and at their places of work.

"We know that to really understand and overcome these barriers, we need to establish trust within LGBT+ communities.”

Derbyshire LGBT+ is providing valuable training for hospice staff members to give them a better understanding of LGBT+ communities and the additional concerns and needs that LGBT+ people may have when they, or a loved one, is diagnosed with a life-limiting illness.

To support and guide the hospice on its Rainbow Accreditation journey, staff are seeking local people from LGBT+ communities to get involved in a focus group to share their experiences, ideas and knowledge.

Laura said: “We’d like to hear your thoughts and feedback on what we’re doing now; what works, what doesn’t; what we could do differently or better; that would enable you to feel confident in accessing care and support here at the hospice should you or someone you love be diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, or be suffering from a bereavement.”