These top tips will have your kids out like a light 😴

Getting to sleep during the light evenings can tough - even for adults.

Children can find it a challenge to sleep during summer due to light, noise and warm, stuffy bedrooms.

There are a few ways you can help ensure they get a good night’s sleep.

Bed-furnishings expert Ashley Hainsworth has shared her eight top tips on how to get your little out like a light.

Even as adults it can be hard getting to sleep during those bright nights, so for our children trying to settle down can be a real challenge, from warm nights, to light peering through the curtain and noise disturbance, the odds are stacked up against parents.

In June, warm temperatures hit across the UK sparking a yellow health warning for heat, making us reach for our fans as we tried to keep cool at bedtime. Muggy evenings can make getting a quality night sleep hard, but as parents you also have to compete with the excitement of no school in the morning.

However, do not be deterred, there are ways you can help ensure your kids can get a good night sleep this summer, bed-furnishings expert Ashley Hainsworth of Bed Kingdom has shared her eight top tips with us.

Hainsworth explained: “During your efforts this summer, don’t forget to remain confident. Your assertiveness can affect your child’s response tremendously.”

She added: “Every child is different, so don’t lose hope if one method doesn’t work - simply try another. Bedtime success is achievable for everyone, but it can often be a case of trial and error to determine what works best for your child and your parenting style.”

How to get your children to sleep during the summer holidays

Here are Hainsworth’s eight top tips for helping get your kids to sleep during the summer holidays.

Keep it consistent

Routines are important to help your little ones know what to expect. The classic bath, book, and bed routine is an effective method and, when done consistently, eliminates fuss

This routine can look different for every family, so do it your way and enjoy this quality time. Make it fun, you can let your children use toys in the bath and pick their favourite books so that they can look forward to this at bedtime.

As soon as your children view the bedtime routine as boring, it’s going to be tough to get them to want to go to sleep. Remember, humans respond positively to routines, so whatever you choose to do, make it consistent.

Create the right environment

Children need a suitable area and bed for their needs. Every child’s preferences will be different - consider how comfortable their mattress is, whether they have enough space, if they like just one pillow or multiple layers of comfort.

Your child could find sleeping uncomfortable but may not be able to express why, so checking these factors should help you identify why your little one isn’t looking forward to bedtime. Communicate with your child to discover what makes them feel comfortable and how you can provide this.

Put fears to bed

Children can often fear being alone, especially in the dark. If your child is afraid of the dark, it is worth investing in a night light to ease any worries. A comforter such as a special blanket or soft toy will also help to soothe them and ensure a blissful sleep.

Communication returns here, as not all fears are textbook. If your child has serious objections at bedtime, it is important to give them the opportunity to explain why. Listening to your child should help you understand any issues you are facing.

Avoid screen time

Although it is tempting to place a screen in front of your child when you’re exhausted, try not to do this within the hour before their bedtime, as it may come back to bite you.

Bed Kingdom research has found that 33% of young children who use screens at night, are often not asleep before midnight. However, two out of three children whose bedrooms are screen-free at night are fast asleep before 9pm.

The bedtime story

Bedtime stories are an excellent way to make your child look forward to the bedtime routine. Not only can they inspire your child’s imagination, but they can also relax your little one as you read to them softly. They are also a great way to maintain your child’s engagement in education while they are off school for the summer holidays.

Eliminate noise

Summer can be a noisy time. During the lighter nights, people tend to stay outside longer, with BBQs and street parties disrupting your child’s slumber. If your little one is particularly bothered by noise, investing in noise-cancelling headphones could be your answer. You could also experiment with white noise or see if a fan would help distract any outside interference.

Let your child self-settle

During bedtime, attempt to leave the room before your little one nods off, as this will help them self-settle. Start by sitting on the end of the bed, moving a little more towards the door each night until you can say “goodnight” and leave with confidence. This method will take some trial and error but is an excellent way to develop your child’s independence.

Ensuring your child is not dependent on your presence to fall asleep will give you time to attend to your own needs and to-do list. It will also prevent issues occurring in the future with sleepovers and babysitters.

Keep the bedroom cool

Warm summers can disturb even the deepest sleepers, so it is important to keep your child’s bedroom cool to ensure a restful night. Sleeping patterns can be dictated by temperature, so ensure you don’t make it too cold when cooling your child's room.

The optimum temperature for sleep is 18°C to 22°C, which can be moderated with multiple methods. For summer, taking away unneeded blankets, opening windows is ideal and you can also add a fan. Be sure to check in on your little one’s bedroom a few times before you go to bed yourself, to make sure the temperature hasn’t changed.