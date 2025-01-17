Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blue Monday usually falls on the third Monday in January.

It is often described as the ‘saddest day’ of the year, but it doesn’t have to be.

Here are five tips from an expert on how to look after your mental health this Blue Monday.

Blue Monday is often described as the most depressing day of the year. The date, which usually falls on the third Monday in January, supposedly causes the lowest moods of the year due to post Christmas blues, financial worries, and the cold dark mornings.

Speaking about how to look after your mental health this Blue Monday, Fatih Mustafa Çelebi, Co-founder and CEO of Meditopia, have shared five ways to help boost your mental health this Blue Monday.

Mustafa Celebi said: “The days surrounding Blue Monday are perfect for starting positive, open conversations about mental health. We should feel empowered to talk about our feelings without fear of judgement. When we lead by example and openly express our emotions, it sends a message that vulnerability is not a weakness, but a strength.”

Blue Monday usually falls on the third Monday in January. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Five top tips for looking after your mental health

Add a 30 minute walk to your day

Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air helps improve overall mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to the American Psychological Association. Start by easing in gently and adding a 30 minute walk to your day.

Stay social

Staying in contact with friends and family, volunteering, or joining social groups can have a positive effect on our mental health, as social connections can help release feel good chemicals like dopamine.

However, our busy lives means it can be hard to make connections or have spare time to spend with friends. Simple steps like scheduling a check-in with family or friends once a day, such as a 15 minute phone call or even a short text, can help you maintain relationships without feeling overwhelmed.

Take time for yourself

Taking time for ourselves and engaging in hobbies and activities that make us happy is crucial for our mental health. Whether it’s playing sports, reading, cooking, or practicing mindfulness, setting aside dedicated personal time helps you de-stress and refresh your mind.

Start by dedicating 15 to 30 minutes of your day to a hobby that you love, you could set yourself an alarm as a reminder or take short breaks throughout the day. Even small moments of joy can make a big difference to your mental health.

Plan activities to look forward to

Having something to look forward to, big or small, can boost your mood and give you a sense of excitement and hope, according to the Mental Health Foundation.

Whether it's a holiday, a meal at your favourite restaurant, or even a simple walk to your favourite coffee shop, it gives your mind something positive to focus on.

Start by thinking about what activities you enjoy and create both short and long-term plans that give you something to smile about.

Start a journal

Working through your emotions in a healthy way is crucial for mental wellbeing. Sometimes it can be easier to identify and process your feelings when your write them down.

Journaling is a powerful tool for organising your thoughts and gaining clarity. Spend some time each day writing down what you’re feeling and what triggered those emotions. This can help you spot patterns and gain better control over your reactions.

January can be a tough month after all the excitement from the run up to Christmas. | Getty Images

What is seasonal affective disorder?

One in 20 people in the UK are diagnosed with Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) according to Healthwatch.

Often described as “winter depression”, people often experience it in a seasonal pattern, with the NHS adding that symptoms tend to be more severe during the winter, however you can experience SAD in either the winter or summer months.

You can find out more about how to look after your mental health on NHS.UK.