How a Buxton charity's School of Rock is helping improve people's mental health

The Zink Charity, which encompasses everything from the High Peak Foodbank to helping people get qualifications and get back into work, says classes at the School of Rock are proving really positive.

Every Friday, Zink’s service users and members of the public are given a two hour guitar lesson at the charity’s HQ on the Market Street car park in Buxton.

Liz Blundell is the wellbeing coordinator for the charity and organises the School of Rock. She said: “The sessions are already proving to be so beneficial for everyone.

The guitar group at Zink with their newly donated instruments

"We know for a lot of people their mental health has taken a hit these last few years with the pandemic. For people who aren’t working or struggling with money there isn’t the option to do much for your self.

"We only started the music lessons this year and I can already see people growing in confidence and making friendships and finding their self worth again which is great.”

The School of Rock had the ten guitars used in the lessons donated by Music For All and every week the class is led by local musician Kenny Robertson.

He said: “While teaching the guitar at Zink I’ve made new friends and it’s great seeing the connections that have formed between the group through music.

"We’ve been running the workshop for a couple of months now and the progress that they’re making on the guitar is amazing.

“It’s a great opportunity to share my love of music with the local community.”

His lessons have proved a hit and service users who asked not to be named have spoken to the Advertiser about how the sessions are helping them.

One said: “I am a local man who has attended the guitar lessons since they began, I suffer with mental health and Zink has literally saved me.”

Another added: “I have never played the guitar before and it has given me confidence to try new things and helped with my wellbeing.”

For more information about School of Rock or any of the other activities and courses offered at Zink visit the website at https://zink.org.uk/.