Hospital says new imaging system means faster diagnosis for High Peak patients

Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, is the first in the region’s network of seven pathology laboratories to complete the technical launch phase for the Sectra IT system.

The same technology is already being used by every trust in the region to view and report on radiology imaging and, once the whole network completes a period of clinical testing, labs will be able to rapidly share images, accessible from anywhere by in-demand specialists.

Dr Shailesh Agrawal, clinical lead for Greater Manchester’s digital pathology programme, said: “This is so important for our speciality. Cellular pathology is a very physical process that has traditionally required pathologists to be in an office with a microscope.

From left, Beth Tumilty and Phil Bell of the GM Pathology Network, with Stockport NHSFT consultant histopathologist Mugtaba Dafalla and technical head of cellular pathology Rachel Rank.

“Digital pathology allows us to work from almost any location, and will help us achieve our goals for collaborative working across Greater Manchester’s pathology network.”

Current pathology processes involve glass slides of patient tissues being packaged and transported to different locations for different specialists to review.

The time that takes will be eliminated once deployment across the region is complete, with digital images instantly available through a shared archiving and communication system.

Dr Agrawal, who is based at Stepping Hill as clinical director of the Stockport trust, said: “It means we can use capacity across our region to best effect, more easily share sub-speciality expertise across organisations, and potentially tap into growing national digital pathology initiatives.

“Clinically it is a huge help. Simple workflow and being easily able to see priority cases, will mean faster and appropriate turnaround for patients.

“Staff can work in more modern ways. Many needed to isolate during the pandemic – with digital pathology they can report from home. Many consultants around retirement, who no longer wish to work in a hospital, will still be able to contribute at a time that suits them.”

