Parking charges at Stepping Hill Hospital have risen by 69 per cent from 2021/ 2022 to 2022/2022 and created £397,536 of additional revenue.

Parking at Macclesfield District and General Hospital is £3.50 for up to four hours and then £6 for eight hours of parking.

Stepping Hill Hospital parking starts at £3.50 but jumps to £8 for eight hours parking but a seven day parking ticket is just £14.

Wythenshawe Hospital in South Manchester comes out as the most expensive for patients travelling by car with prices hitting £15 for eight hours of parking.

A spokesperson for thegrade.com, who collated the data, said: “After a hiatus during the pandemic, parking charges are back with a vengeance.

“For many vulnerable individuals and their caregivers, these fees represent an unavoidable expense, effectively acting as a tax on both the sick and those who support them.

The latest NHS estates data reveals a national 50 per cent increase in parking revenue, totalling £145.9 million in 2023, up from £97.9 million the previous year.

The spokesperson said: “This trend raises serious questions about accessibility and the financial strain on individuals seeking healthcare services. Parking charges have recently been described as a “tax on caring” and, indeed, the 2019 Conservative Manifesto promised to “end unfair hospital parking charges".

Meanwhile, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have scrapped the charges altogether.

A spokesperson Stockport NHS Foundation Trust which Stepping Hill Hospital is part of said: “Please note that car parking on our site is limited. We therefore advise you to come by public transport or make other arrangements where possible.

“We want your journey to Stepping Hill Hospital to be as easy and convenient as possible. Please use the following information to plan your journey.

“Disabled people and patients attending regular appointments for ongoing cancer treatment are able to park for free in line with our car parking policy, and concessions are available to regular visitors, such as pregnant women and family members of long-term patients.