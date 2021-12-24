Sophie Peach will be giving up Christmas Day with her family to offer specialist advice and support to Ashgate Hospice patients and their families (photo: Ellie Rhodes).

Sophie Peach, 27, is a specialist palliative care nurse whose job entails looking after Ashgate Hospice patients and their families in their own homes.

Together with Helen Harrison, who is a fellow nurse, Sophie will be fielding calls through the hospice’s advice line on Christmas Day, offering a lifeline to families in crisis.

Sophie will be on hand to provide practical and emotional support to help patients manage complex symptoms during a difficult time.

She said: “Sadly, for a lot of our patients, this may be their last Christmas. I can’t imagine how that must feel for them and their loved ones.

“For some families we support, Christmas is full of festivities, laughter and fun, but we see the other side too.

“Throughout the day I’ll experience the sadness and pain of people who just can’t get into the Christmas spirit because of what they’re going through. Sometimes it is simply about getting through the day, which is so important for us to acknowledge.

“I’m really proud that regardless of what time of year it is the hospice is still there for people going through the worst possible time. Whether it’s someone to cry to and let it all out, for advice on medication or even a Christmas carol singalong down the phone – I will be there to support the families who need us in whatever way I can.”

Sophie has been caring for patients and families at Ashgate Hospice for four years. She said: “It is important that we go above and beyond to help people make memories every day, but particularly at this time of year.

“Christmas is a time for family, love and thanksgiving, but I think in situations like this it can sometimes bring home all of the worries of the future and the things you’re going to miss or never be able to have.

“The last time I worked on Christmas Day was a couple of years ago, the team really pulled together, and we had a lovely day and so did our patients! It felt special and festive, despite the situation that our patients were in.

“Christmas really makes you appreciate what you have, and I am privileged to witness patients celebrating and laughing with loved ones despite all their heartaches and issues.

“It is just a very emotional time, so it’s important that we do what we can to make sure people have something to hold on to and remember forever.”

Sophie is more than happy to wait until Boxing Day to celebrate with her family – after being inspired by someone she cared for. “I have learned from others that Christmas can be just as fabulous whatever time of year it is,” she said. “My favourite memory was the lady who chose to bring hers forward and have it in September as she was so poorly.

“Her family pulled together and were so strong throughout and it was a special time and a privilege to be part of.

“They made some fabulous memories and took some beautiful photos to cherish forever. I still think about her and how brave they all were.”