High Peak out-of-hours clinic opens to more patients after NHS boundary change

The New Mills Walk-In Centre, based at New Mills Health Centre on Hyde Bank Road, will be accepting patients from across Glossopdale, after it was reclassified as part of the NHS Derby and Derbyshire integrated healthcare system, having previously been part of Greater Manchester.

It means that some patients who need urgent medical advice – who may otherwise have gone to A&E or waited to see their GP – have an alternative that they may not have been aware of.

Caroline Hannan, from DHU Healthcare, the NHS partner company which runs the walk-in centre, said: “It’s an important resource people in this area as we are able to provide a wide range of services and advice, face to face from our DHU practitioners.

“The out of hours service is an important resource for people in this area, as we can provide a wide range of services and advice, face to face. We don’t have x-ray facilities and we can’t treat major injuries, but there is a vast array of services we can offer.”

The centre is open 6-10.30pm, Monday to Friday, after the building’s GP surgery closes for the day, and 9am to 10.30pm on weekends and Bank Holidays.

DHU says patients can access medical help simply by walking-in or first going through an assessment and appointment system using nhs111.uk or the 111 telephone advice service.

Caroline said: “We typically have two practitioners on site, which could be a nurse, paramedic or pharmacy practitioner. They are supported by a healthcare assistant.

“Our practitioners can prescribe and if you need medication they’ll send an electronic prescription to your chosen pharmacy or print one to take with you.”

She added: “We treat minor injuries such as bumps, bruises, burns, sprains or insect bites and minor illnesses such as coughs, asthma, rashes and other infections.

“If you do come to us with something more serious, we can assess and refer to a nearby Emergency Department or neighbouring urgent treatment centre. As there is no GP on site any babies under 12 weeks, or pregnancy-related problems are redirected to our GP service in Buxton.”