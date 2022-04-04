High Peak hospice charity to light up Buxton as fundraising walk returns

The Glow Twilight Walk – in aid of Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust - is set to take place on Saturday, May 14, starting from the Pavilion Gardens.

The evening’s entertainment will begin at 7.30pm before the ten kilometre walk commences at 9.30pm, with participants encouraged to don glow sticks, neon leg warmers, face paint and glitter to illuminate the town centre with lights, colours and laughter.

Rachael Gee, fundraising and events Coordinator for the charity, said: ‘I’m excited to have the Glow Twilight Walk return bigger and brighter for the third year running.

Participants of the Glow Twilight Walk in 2019

“We are so looking forward to lighting up the night once again in aid of local hospice care. This is an exciting event that all members of the family can take part in.”

Whether you take on the route to remember a loved one, get together with friends or to set yourself a personal challenge, you will be helping Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust to continue supporting patients and families across the High Peak, Derbyshire Dales and North East Derbyshire who are affected by a life-limiting illness or bereavement.

The charity’s Hospice at Home service provides care and support to patients who wish to remain in the comfort of their own home in the final months of their life. Throughout 2021, the team provided over 20,000 hours of care.

The service makes a world of difference to people like Emma, a Bakewell resident whose father, John, was supported by the Hospice at Home service.

John Clarke was one of the many north Derbyshire residents supported by Helen's Trust towards the end of his life.

Emma said: “Words don’t seem enough to show my gratitude to Blythe House for helping us during one of the most difficult times of our lives as a family. It was immeasurable the amount of care and consideration that Hospice at Home gave to us.

“There is nothing I would change about Blythe House except that I wish I’d known about them sooner. The service is amazing and people’s end of life care is so important and you only have one chance of getting it right. I am so grateful that Blythe House was there.”

For more information and registration for the event, go to www.glowtwilightwalk.org.uk.