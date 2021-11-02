High Peak hospice charity to hold community open day for people to learn about services

Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust are opening the doors to the Chapel-en-le-Frith community hub, on Eccles Fold, on Wednesday, November 10, 10am to 4pm.

Chief executive Janet Dunphy said: “The community hub services care for people during the advanced stages of all life-limiting conditions, including cancer, heart failure, lung, kidney and neurological diseases.

“From diagnosis through treatments and during bereavement we are there for our community.”

If you are looking to make someone's final days more comfortable, Blythe House may be able to help.

Visitors to the open day can meet the team including nurses and therapists and get more information about the services and support groups the hub provides, as well as volunteering opportunities.

There will also be chance to take part in a variety of taster sessions on topics such as complementary therapy or managing fatigue, anxiety and breathlessness, and for young visitors craft activities run by a specialist children’s counsellor. Refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Janey said: “We really are a hub – a hive of activity, where our community can come in and we can reach out. Together we are a compassionate community, and we build resilience. We are your wraparound service at the worst of times.

“Our care is centred on the patient. We care for the whole person – their physical, emotional, spiritual, social needs and goals. The care includes support for the patient’s families and carers through an individual’s illness and onto bereavement.”

She added: “We keep care close to home. 83 per cent of hospice care takes place in the community. We have care navigators to support you through the healthcare systems that can be baffling. It just takes one call to us.”

Anyone interested in attending the open day is encouraged to book via [email protected] or 01298 875080.

If you cannot attend the day, but would like to know more about access support for a life-limiting illness then ring the number above and ask to speak to the community hub care navigators, or complete a self-referral form at https://bit.ly/3GJj2UT.