News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
2 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
3 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

High Peak event to help residents improve their health and wellbeing

High Peak residents are invited to attend a free event where they can find out more about what’s on offer to them in High Peak

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 07:14 BST

Residents are invited to learn how to connect with groups, services and support whilst also finding out how to improve their health and wellbeing.

The High Peak Together is an inclusive event open to anyone and will be held at the Octagon in Buxton Pavilion Gardens on Wednesday, April 19

At the event, there will be a wide variety of High Peak Partners, welcoming residents to come along to them and find out what is available in High Peak, with opportunities to have a go, learn something new and have fun.

THe High Peak Together Event is happening at the Octagon, in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens on 19th AprilTHe High Peak Together Event is happening at the Octagon, in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens on 19th April
THe High Peak Together Event is happening at the Octagon, in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens on 19th April
Most Popular

As well as being able to find out more about community groups, services and support available, there will be a wide variety of health, wealth and wellbeing information for all ages and opportunities to take part in activities on the day.

The High Peak Together event is about also recognising and celebrating the incredible resilience of our community during the pandemic and to now bring people together.

This free event has been developed as a collaboration of High Peak Health & Wellbeing Partners from; Voluntary Sector, High Peak Borough Council, Lex Leisure, Derbyshire County Council/Public Health and NHS partners but to name a few – all working together to make the High Peak a great place to live and work.

Refreshments will also available from our partner at Zink Café, offering time to take a break and recharge and maybe treat yourself to their homemade cakes.

More information can be found at: www.highpeaktogether.wordpress.com

Related topics:High PeakResidentsHigh Peak Borough CouncilDerbyshire County Council