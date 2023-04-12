Residents are invited to learn how to connect with groups, services and support whilst also finding out how to improve their health and wellbeing.

The High Peak Together is an inclusive event open to anyone and will be held at the Octagon in Buxton Pavilion Gardens on Wednesday, April 19

At the event, there will be a wide variety of High Peak Partners, welcoming residents to come along to them and find out what is available in High Peak, with opportunities to have a go, learn something new and have fun.

As well as being able to find out more about community groups, services and support available, there will be a wide variety of health, wealth and wellbeing information for all ages and opportunities to take part in activities on the day.

The High Peak Together event is about also recognising and celebrating the incredible resilience of our community during the pandemic and to now bring people together.

This free event has been developed as a collaboration of High Peak Health & Wellbeing Partners from; Voluntary Sector, High Peak Borough Council, Lex Leisure, Derbyshire County Council/Public Health and NHS partners but to name a few – all working together to make the High Peak a great place to live and work.

Refreshments will also available from our partner at Zink Café, offering time to take a break and recharge and maybe treat yourself to their homemade cakes.