Elmwood Medical Centre was visited by the health watchdog and the report has now been published.

The surgery on Burlington Road was graded as inadequate in for the service being safe and well led, requires improvement for effective services and being responsive to people’s needs but was rated good for offering caring services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2018 the surgery was rated good in all areas.

Elmwood Surgery, Buxton, has been rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Pic Jason Chadwick

The report stated: “Findings from the practice’s infection control and prevention audits and risk assessments had not been acted on in a timely manner.

"Water temperatures had not been recorded in line with the legionella risk assessment since September 2022.

Advertisement

"Sharps bins were not always dated in line with national guidance."During the visit inspectors say they found more than 200 hospital letters waiting to be scanned and coded and patients with long-term conditions were not always reviewed to ensure their treatment was optimised in line with national guidance.

Advertisement

In addition a representative of a care home expressed concern about a 2-month delay in providing their residents with flu

vaccinations over the winter period.

The inspector said: “Most staff told us that staff morale was very low due to high levels of stress and work overload.

Advertisement

"Most staff told us they did not feel respected, valued, supported or listened to by the provider.”

Looking at all the evidence from the visit the inspector placed the medical centre into special measures and said: “I am placing this service in special measures.

Advertisement

“Services placed in special measures will be inspected again within six months.

“If insufficient improvements have been made such that there remains a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service.”

Advertisement

David Beckett, gtd healthcare’s chief executive, said the report was ‘hugely disappointing’.

He said: "Gtd healthcare took over the management of Elmwood Medical Centre in April 2020 following an approach by the previous GP partners. Since day one, we have been committed to ensuring patients receive high-quality and safe care.

"We’ve sought to secure stability at the practice, through recruitment, regular communications and support.

Advertisement

“The CQC rating is hugely disappointing not only for the immediate team who works at the practice, but also the wider support teams across the organisation. An action plan has been developed and we are working towards changes being implemented by the end of March and beyond.

Advertisement

“While this takes place, it is important to reflect on the positive feedback particularly our Good rating for providing services that are caring.

"Staff are commended for treating patients with kindness, respect and compassion and helping patients to be involved in decisions about their care and treatment.

“As a values-driven, not-for-profit organisation, we have a long-standing history of providing services that are rated Good or Outstanding, so are determined to put things right at Elmwood Medical Centre.

“We are confident that the improvements underway will have a positive impact on patient experience and areas highlighted will be rectified as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement