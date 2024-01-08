GP surgeries in Derbyshire could have tens of thousands of 'ghost patients'

GP surgeries in Derby and Derbyshire could be receiving payments for tens of thousands of patients who may not exist, new figures suggest.

The latest NHS Digital figures show 1.13 million patients were registered at GP surgeries in the NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board area as of November 1.

So-called 'ghost patients' occur when more people are registered with GP practices in the area than the estimated population.

The Royal College of GPs said practices "try hard to keep their patient lists" up-to-date and are not deliberately profiting by keeping more patients on their lists than are registered there.

However, the latest Office for National Statistics population figures from the census suggest 1.06 million people lived in the same area in 2021, meaning approximately 73,000 ghost patients are registered with GP practices. Some of the disparity could be down to changes in the local population, such as people moving away from the area.

There were 62.9 million patients registered at a GP practice in England, but the latest estimates put the country's population at 57.1 million people in 2022, meaning there could be around 5.8 million ghost patients.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance said the public is unfairly subsidising GP practices for patients who may not even exist. It called for lists to be amended accordingly if the unknown users cannot be found.

GP surgeries received an average of £164.64 per registered patient annually, meaning practices in Derby and Derbyshire could have received around £12.1 million for patients who do not exist in the last year. Nationally, taxpayers may be paying £962 million per year for patients who might not exist.

Dr Victoria Tzortziou-Brown, vice-chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: "GP practices try hard to keep their patient lists as up-to-date as possible, but this relies on timely and accurate information about the movement of patients so that individuals are not inappropriately removed from a GP list.