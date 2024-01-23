'Every day is a struggle' - call for kindness by High Peak pharmacy as residents struggle to get hold of medicines

A pharmacy worker from the High peak has spoken out about the strains the industry is under at the moment. Picture by FRANK REID

With medicines becoming harder to get hold of pharmacy staff are feeling the strain and one pharmacy worker has spoken out about how difficult a job in the industry is becoming.

The worker from Buxton, who asked not to be named, said: “I am looking for a new job because every day is a struggle and I don’t enjoy my job anymore.

“Patients are rude and take it out on us that their medications aren’t ready and they but it really isn’t our fault.

Donna Smythe is unhappy she has been unable to get her vital prescriptions dur to national shortages. Photo Jason Chadwick

“But we get shouted at and sworn on a weekly basis if not more than once a week.”

The pharmacy worker says since Brexit and covid it is harder to get hold of medicines than it was before.

It was reported earlier this month that nationally ‘111 different medicines - such as cholesterol drugs and hormone replacement therapies - are routinely in short supply which is double the number in 2022’.

The pharmacy worker said: “We understand people are struggling and people rely on their medications but if we don’t have it we will have to order it.

“We can place an order and that medication may take two or more days to get here as it has to come from a central supplier.

“I think people are so used to ordering online and getting same day or next day delivery that people forget that this isn’t the same as ordering clothes or something for your house.

“These are medicines and treatments we are dealing with and to keep people safe we need to check the right thing has been delivered and the right amount prescribed so it is not just a quick sort.

One person who has noticed the delays in getting the right medication is Donna Smythe from Fairfield.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD, in her 40s. She also suffers with sciatica and emphysema and relies on regular weekly medication to ease her symptoms.

She said: “My recent prescription was delayed by half a week.

“I was in so much pain and because of the strong drugs I take to manage my pain I ended up having withdrawal symptoms which made it harder to manage my pain.

“Before that I was getting my prescription delivered and there were always bits missing as the pharmacy has been unable to get them.”

Donna says she has changed the pharmacy she uses as she has been struggling with delayed prescriptions.

The pharmacy worker said: “Locally we all use the same supplier so if there is a wait it is because the central supplier hasn’t got it.

