Energy firm awards High Peak's Blythe House Hospicecare £2,000 grant as customers vote on extra cash

Blythe House Hospicecare has already been awarded £2,000 from the Cadent Foundation after being nominated by Cadent employees, and could add an extra £1,000 if customers choose it from a shortlist of good causes.

Alistair Rogerson, the hospice’s business development manager, said: “We are very grateful to the Cadent Foundation for the generous donation to support our care. We receive just 14 per cent of our running costs from the government, and the rest we must raise for ourselves through streams including events, our local shops, and grants from organisations like Cadent.

“This vital funding enables us to continue to provide free care and support to people across our community who’re affected by life-limiting illness and bereavement – with our services including 24/7 Hospice at Home, counselling sessions, physiotherapy and complementary therapies.”

North West charities will share a £25,000 grant fund from the Cadent Foundation.

The grants are being issued from a £25,000 pot in the second round of a foundation initiative which launched last year, when 15 charities across working in areas on Cadent’s North West network shared the same amount.

Grants are targeted at projects which help people living in vulnerable situations and energy poor communities, protect and preserve the natural environment and support in creating a sustainable energy future for all.

Foundation director Julia Dwyer aid: “The ‘Connecting Colleagues, Customers and Communities’ initiative has been a fantastic success as it allows Cadent customers and colleagues to make a real difference in their local community by nominating and voting for charities which are close to their hearts.

“We had a huge response from the public in the first round with more than 1,000 votes cast – and we already look set to far exceed that number this time around.”

She added: “We’ve seen first-hand what a huge difference this funding can make to local charities, especially after the last 18 months.

“Charities like these play a vital role in in our society and we’re delighted to be able to offer our support to help them continue their great work.”

To find out how you could help Blythe House, go to blythehousehospice.org.uk/support-us.