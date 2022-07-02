Eight High Peak GP surgeries ask patients for views on extended hours

The consultation, which runs until July 15, aims to look at the services provided by the practices and see what can be offered during evening and weekend appointments.

Graham Chipp, director of the North Derbyshire GP Federation Practice and business manager at the Stewart Medical Centre, said: “We have been operating extended hours for a while now but from October our contract will change slightly so it seemed a good time to make sure we are providing the services our patients need the most.”

All patients who attend Arden House, Buxton Medical Practice, Elmwood Surgery, Goyt Valley Medical Practice, Hartington Surgery, Sett Valley Medical Practice, Stewart Medical Practice and Thornbrook Surgery are being asked to have a say during this consultation.

Buxton Medical Practice is one of the eight GP practices taking part in the consultation

If a patient needs to see a GP during extended hours they will be offered an appointment at any of the surgeries. Currently the extended hours means the surgeries are open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 1pm on Saturday and 9am to 2pm on Sunday.

Graham said: “We have found across the board Sunday appointments were not being used very much so we are looking to change the weekend hours to 9am to 5pm on a Saturday and nothing on a Sunday.

"We want to provide a good mix of appointments for people who are working during the traditional nine to five and may not be able to get to us then but still need to see a medical professional.”

The Enhanced Access consultation wants to get patient feedback on what appointments they would like to make use of during the longer hours such as general health, health screening, chronic disease management, minor illnesses, first contact physiotherapy and immunisations..

Graham said: “There will be some services we won’t be able to provide during weekend appointments like taking samples as they are not collected over the weekend but we want to hear what people want from their surgeries.”

To have your say either ask for a paper copy from your surgery or see https://forms.gle/xCYmEWJYRwdyajY68.