East Midlands Ambulance Service makes preparations for Derbyshire winter surge

Stories have been circulating for most of this year about the pressure and delays affecting EMAS and ambulance services nationwide, but the colder months traditionally provide an even stiffer test due to increases in seasonal illnesses like flu and weather-related hazards such as trips and falls.

For a service which covers huge rural areas and remote communities, it can also become more challenging to reach patients in need due to adverse weather and subsequent poor road conditions.

Craig Whyles, EMAS divisional director for Derbyshire, said: “This winter it is more important than ever that we work with our NHS system partners to ensure we are able to provide the best care possible to the patients who really need us, as well as looking after our staff during this period of increased demand.

East Midlands Ambulance Service is making final preparations for the traditional winter surge in emergency calls.

“This includes working with both our senior EMAS clinicians and healthcare colleagues so that only patients who genuinely need an ambulance receive one, and also working daily with our NHS system partners to reduce hospital handover delays.”

Anticipating further strain on the system, EMAS says additional tactical commanders will be on duty throughout the winter to support both staff and patients.

The workforce available for shifts in the Nottingham control room is also expected to have grown to 210 by Christmas, an increase of 60 since earlier in the year, and they will be joined by specialist practitioners and doctors who can provide clinical advice to help prioritise callers.

Crews on the road will benefit from 110 new ambulances across the EMAS region, and staff welfare vehicles will be stationed at two Derbyshire hospital emergency departments where paramedics can get hot drinks and a quick break during their shift. They will be supplemented by reinforcements from private ambulance providers at times of particularly high demand.

There will be an effort to target specialist support for at-risk groups too, said Craig: “In Derbyshire, we also have specific plans to support rough sleepers who are especially vulnerable during this season, and patients experiencing mental health distress who may need support in identifying and accessing the right care for them.”

Community paramedics will be helping to deliver flu vaccinations and Covid booster jabs to homeless people while signposting people to support services and helping them access housing, and there will be additional training for ambulance crews on supporting patients with acute mental health needs.

EMAS will be working with partners across the Derbyshire healthcare system to try and alleviate pressure on hospital emergency departments and identify the highest priority callers by ensuring alternative treatment and care services are available where medically appropriate.

The organisation is asking members of the public to support this effort by practising self-care and utilising the expertise of local pharmacies, GP surgery, NHS111 online or Urgent Treatment Centres when they have a medical issue – and only calling for an ambulance in genuine emergencies.

