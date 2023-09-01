The High Peak Diabetic Self Help Group was founded by Sue Barber in 1986 after her son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and she found she was waiting months for appointments with doctors who were unable to answer all her questions when she finally saw them.

So Sue, a former nurse at the Devonshire Royal Hospital, decided to set up a group and get speakers and doctors to come and talk to the people.

She said: “That first meeting we had 40 people turn up and over the years we have helped close to 2,000 people across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

Hayfield Wells Dressing Queen and Sue Barber at a recent Hayfield event with a representative from Cardiac Risk in the Young. Pic submitted

“However, covid was really terrible for the group and we lost a lot of members with type 2 diabetes and then after covid morale was very low.

“At a recent meeting we only had seven members and four of those were people on the committee so only really three people.”

Sue says they made the decision to stop the support group as they were not getting enough people through the doors to make maintaining the sessions a variable option.

She said: “If we could help just one person, it is one person getting help when they need it but as the committee ages and we ourselves are dealing with health issues or looking after loved ones with health issues it makes sense to close down. I’m so bereft about it all, this group has been part of my life for almost 40 years.”

Sue says she went to training courses and was even giving doctors and first responders talks on treating people with diabetes.

She said: “Over the years there have been some wonderful moments. Big ones like when the president of Diabetes UK came to stay with us and came to our meeting.

“But also smaller ones but more meaningful like when we have had a young child with type 1 diabetes with us since they were two and then at six you see them inject their own insulin for the first time because we were there to support the parents and the child on this journey.”

Sue says the group was also part of bringing in reform for drivers with type 1 diabetes who had their driving licences revoked under a new law.

She said: “People have to go for yearly or three yearly check ups to see if they are able to drive and they were coming back to me after months saying they still hadn’t heard anything.

“So I rang the DVLA and was told that all drivers with type 1 would not be getting there licences back.

“So I went down to London on the coach with Diabetes UK and we got the government to change its decision and go back to regular testing.