Covid lockdown anniversary: High Peak remembers the day all of our lives changed forever five years on

On 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the widening outbreak of COVID-19.

This involved closing many sectors and ordering the public to stay at home.

Now five years on people across the High Peak are reflecting on their memories, both the good and the bad and how much life has changed for them.

Holly Howe said: “It was so difficult in many ways, but my parent and child music business, Little Music Monsters, went online during lockdown and, despite almost giving up so many times, it came back stronger than ever.

Looking back on lockdown five year on. Photo by Dee Donna Clark of her son's 18th birthday in quarantine.

“We will be 10 years old this September and run from our very own venue.”

So many shops, pubs and businesses shut in the spring of 2020.

Lee Wilson-Hart from the Greyhound Inn in Warslow said: “Many pubs just like ours in rural areas operate with little or no profit.

“Because they continue to pay back a bounce back loan taken to keep the doors open post Covid.

“Before you visit a pub check you are visiting an independent pub not a pub co chain often owned by the breweries.

“We are very lucky to live in an area where we can be proud of independent businesses.

“Post covid as we roll over the five year mark but speaking to old regulars who admit they've not been since because it installed paranoia into their though process.

“Pubs are safe.”

The Cafe on Terrace Road also reflected on the five year milestone. “It changed us forever,” they said.

“We are still so grateful to all of our customers during that time.

“Now we face a strange different kind of uncertainty but come and say hello our coffee machine is on.”

Dee Donna Clark said it was her son’s 18th birthday during lockdown.

And what should have been a time for celebration was different than they had expected.

She said: “My son's quarantine 18th birthday had posters which said ‘none of you are invited’.”

Jackie Shirt says her family marked the different times with a decoration which reads ‘when the world stayed apart we stayed together’.