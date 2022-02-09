75 further coronavirus cases in High Peak

A total of 24,280 cases had been confirmed in High Peak when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 8 (Tuesday), up from 24,205 on Monday.

The rate of infection in High Peak now stands at 26,211 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 27,214.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in the High Peak increased by 75 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 66,171 over the period, to 17,932,803.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 272 people had died in the area by February 8 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

They were among 12,634 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly nine in 10 people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 71,374 people had received both jabs by February 7 (Monday) – 85% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.