47 further coronavirus cases in High Peak

A total of 14,288 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the High Peak when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 24 (Wednesday), up from 14,241 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in High Peak now stands at 15,424 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,955.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,435 over the period, to 9,974,843.

The number of coronavirus cases in High Peak increased by 47 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 252 people had died in the area by November 24 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 11,402 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 68,570 people had received both jabs by November 23 (Tuesday) – 82 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.