Buxton Station's fanlight turns blue to mark NHS anniversary

Friends of Buxton Station turned the fanlight blue on Saturday with the NHS marking the milestone today (Monday).

Celebrations are being held across the country today as part of the first NHS Frontline Day, which is due to become an annual event to show our gratitude to NHS, social care and frontline workers, and remember all those who have lost their lives to Covid.

Buxton Station's fanlight turns blue to celebrate the 73rd birthday of the NHS

In the High Peak, the raising of flags has taken place in Buxton and Glossop, while other events across the UK include a national toast at 1pm and afternoon tea at 4pm, culminating with clapping and the ringing of church bells at 8pm.

High Peak Mayor, Councillor Paul Hardy, said: “The Covid pandemic, and the nation’s response to it, has brought into sharp focus the invaluable role played by the dedicated and selfless people who work in the NHS and social care and those who provide the frontline services we all rely on.

“They deserve our gratitude and our thanks for all they have done, and continue to do, not just during the pandemic but every single day of every single week, month and year.”

In Buxton, flags will be flying at the Town Hall and the Pavilion Gardens.

