Buxton opticians treat customer to spa break for Covid coma recovery

Customers across the country have been treated to surprise gifts from Specsavers, in a campaign to spread a little joy after a challenging year.

At the Buxton store, in the Spring Gardens centre, staff nominated longstanding customers, Mr and Mrs Mole, in recognition of the amazing bond they share which has held them together through the hardest of times.

Audiology director Rebecca Hall said: “Mr Mole is a larger-than-life character and one we have always looked forward to welcoming into the store.

Mr and Mrs Mole with Specsavers Buxton store directors Rebecca Hall, left, and Tom Rhodes, right.

“Sadly, last year he contracted Covid and was hospitalised for five months, spending two months in a coma in intensive care and had to be resuscitated several times.”

Thankfully Mr Mole is now on the road to recovery but is a shadow of his former self, having suffered severe muscle wastage and numerous complications.

Rebecca said: “Despite becoming reliant on a wheelchair after being discharged from hospital, when he first visited us to have his eyes checked, we were all struck by his unrelenting optimism and humour. A few weeks later, when he attended for his hearing test, he was just starting to walk again, albeit slowly.

“His resilience and high spirits in the face of such adversity was a lesson to us all. He was still able to make us all laugh, even though he still has a long recovery ahead.”

Mr Mole has not suffered alone, as his wife was also hospitalised with the virus. Although she was discharged relatively quickly, she still had to suffer months of anxiety.

The couple were treated to a relaxing stay at the Buxton Crescent Hotel, where they got the deluxe spa treatment.

Mr Mole said: “We were speechless when we discovered we’d been put forward. We both look forward to our visits to the store as we always receive such a warm welcome.

“Our stay at the hotel was wonderful and far better than we could have imagined. My wife and I can’t thank Rebecca and the whole of Specsavers enough for such a fantastic gift. It’s been a difficult year, but things are starting to look up.”