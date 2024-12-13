Buxton husband thanks community who helped wife who broke arm in railings. Photo national world

A Buxton man has thanked the wonderful people of Buxton who came to the aid of his wife who broke her arm after slipping and getting trapped in railings.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Brown was out of the country at the end of November when wife Marian Burn fell near Sainsbury’s on the Market Place.

As she fell her arm got caught in the railings and broke it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “When we rang the ambulance we were told it would be an 11-hour wait which is completely insane.

“We also live in Greece and so we have something to compare the service to and when a friend fell and broke their hip the ambulance was there within minutes.”

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue attended the call out and were able to free Marian’s arm and contacted the East Midlands Ambulance Service to get an ambulance to her quicker.

Paul said: “Everyone rushed to help her, there were lots of people who she didn’t know who just came over and wanted to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The wonderful staff at the Lighthouse Charity shop were brilliant and gave her somewhere warm to sit while she waited for the ambulance.

“It’s nice to know that people still care for one another and are willing to help a person in need.

“We’ve already been back to see them and given them a bottle of wine to say thank you.”

The couple spend about half the year in Greece and the other half here in Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marian is resting at home and I’m taking on nurse duties,” said Paul.

“But again I just want to express my thanks to the kindness of people who came to help my wife in her time of need.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service explained the call for Marian came through at 2.17pm and an ambulance was with her at 2.42pm.

Patients are assessed over the phone and the spokesperson said following the initial triage she was categorised lower but with additional information sent over from the fire service the dispatchers were able to get an ambulance to her within half an hour to give her the care she needs.