Buxton husband thanks community who helped wife who broke arm in railings
Paul Brown was out of the country at the end of November when wife Marian Burn fell near Sainsbury’s on the Market Place.
As she fell her arm got caught in the railings and broke it.
Paul said: “When we rang the ambulance we were told it would be an 11-hour wait which is completely insane.
“We also live in Greece and so we have something to compare the service to and when a friend fell and broke their hip the ambulance was there within minutes.”
The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue attended the call out and were able to free Marian’s arm and contacted the East Midlands Ambulance Service to get an ambulance to her quicker.
Paul said: “Everyone rushed to help her, there were lots of people who she didn’t know who just came over and wanted to help.
“The wonderful staff at the Lighthouse Charity shop were brilliant and gave her somewhere warm to sit while she waited for the ambulance.
“It’s nice to know that people still care for one another and are willing to help a person in need.
“We’ve already been back to see them and given them a bottle of wine to say thank you.”
The couple spend about half the year in Greece and the other half here in Buxton.
“Marian is resting at home and I’m taking on nurse duties,” said Paul.
“But again I just want to express my thanks to the kindness of people who came to help my wife in her time of need.”
A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service explained the call for Marian came through at 2.17pm and an ambulance was with her at 2.42pm.
Patients are assessed over the phone and the spokesperson said following the initial triage she was categorised lower but with additional information sent over from the fire service the dispatchers were able to get an ambulance to her within half an hour to give her the care she needs.
