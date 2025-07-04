High Peak MP says he is delighted that the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has agreed to meet him to talk about the creation of a new health hub where all the local health providers would be based under one roof.

This comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a new 10-year plan for the NHS, which will focus on several things including digitalising the NHS, preventing people getting sick instead of curing those who are ill or injured and moving away from current hospital-centric model of the NHS to one that places a heavier focus on care in local communities – what the government calls the ‘Neighbourhood Health Service’.

The government is pledging to open a neighbourhood health centre, open at least 12 hours a day and 6 days a week, in every community in England – starting in the places where healthy life expectancy is lowest.

The system of hospital outpatients will end ‘as we know it’ by 2035, the plan says, as more urgent care is delivered in the community.

The former Buxton Water site which was purchased with the idea of becoming a new health hub for the town is being discussed in parliament. Photo Jason Chadwick

High Peak MP Jon Pearce said: “As one of those rural constituencies without an acute within it, I very much welcome the plan to move from hospitals into communities.”

In 2018 Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust bought land on the old Buxton Water bottling site on Station Road.

Since then plans for a new £20m health hub were drawn up and approved by High Peak Borough Council to build a new hospital bringing all the local health care providers under one roof.

In 2021, Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, submitted an expression of interest to the Government’s New Hospital Programme for funding for the scheme.

However, it was announced in 2023 that the funding bid was unsuccessful.

And since then nothing has happened with the 3.5-acre site near Buxton railway station.

Mr Pearce has raised the issue in the House of Commons calling for Buxton and the High Peak to get its fair share.

“The party opposite broke its promise to deliver a health hub for Buxton in my constituency.

“There is a plan ready to go, will the Secretary of State meet with me to discuss the opportunities that that plan could deliver for my local constituency?” he said.

Had the previous plan been successful it would have the health hub would have brought together Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Buxton Medical Practice, Stewart Medical Centre, Elmwood Medical Centre, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, DHU Health Care and Blythe House Hospicecare.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, replied and said: “As soon as my honourable friend got to his feet I knew where the question was going.

“I’ve been delighted to spend time campaigning for him in his constituency.

“And I know that the focus on neighbourhood health will be particularly welcome for people living in rural communities just like his.

“And of course I’d be delighted to meet with him to discuss his proposal.

“Not least because he will hound me relentlessly if I say anything other than yes.”