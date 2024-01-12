Buxton GP surgery becomes one of five surgeries in UK to explore pioneering new technology

A GP surgery in Buxton has become one of only five practices in the UK to trial new technology which aims to make doctors and patients' lives easier.

Buxton Medical Practice is part of a pioneering new technology rollout that aims to digitise results and free up time for doctors.

Doctor Tom Miller said: “We have almost 9,000 patients on our books, and daily there are around 200 to 250 test results which need to be checked - which is very time consuming and can make doctors tired before they have even seen a patient and we want to be giving the best possible to care to everyone we can.”Dr Tom says he heard about this new technology which digitises results and responds to patients and wanted to be part of it.

Eighteen practices across the UK volunteered to be part of the new trail and five were selected including the Temple Road surgery.

Healthtech-1 is new software that analyses lab reports and blood tests and sends a text to the patient and an email to the surgery.

Dr Tom said: “The software looks at the results and all the low risk results are being dealt with at the moment and it is flagging up the more complex results for us to deal with in person.

“All the parameters and guidelines have been inputted from scratch and staying up to date as health guidelines changes meaning it’snot just right for now but we can grow with this and it can be right for the future.

“I know some may say that this is taking away from a doctor’s work but in fact it is freeing up more time to deal with patients.“Knowing the routine results are being picked up means we don’t start the day with a brain fog and fatigue.

“It means those results which need more attention we have the time to deal with them and the patient, who may be receiving bad news feels seen and heard by the practice.”