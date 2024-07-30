Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The results from the annual GP Patient Survey are back with some Buxton GP practises scoring almost 100 per cent from patient feedback in some areas.

The GP Patient Survey is an independent survey run by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

The survey is sent out to over two million people registered with GP practices in England.

The results show how people feel about their GP practice.

The survey looks at everything from practice services, to a patient’s last contact and last appointment as well as their overall health and experience.

There are three GP surgeries in Buxton; Buxton Medical Practice on Temple Road, Stewart Medical Centre on Hartington Road, and Elmwood Medical Centre on Burlington Road.

Patients who felt their needs were met during their last general practice appointment all three practices scored above 90 per cent with 97, 93 and 93 per cent.

When patients were asked who had confidence and trust in the healthcare professional they saw or spoke to during their last general practice appointment 99, 95, 85 for Buxton Medical, Stewart Medical and Elmwood respectively.

The number of patients who describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good was 86, 83, 61 per cent - following the same order.

Dr Jeff Haddon from Buxton Medical Practice said: “It's been such a great team effort this year, I'm so proud of the team for the effort they put in every day and to see it reflected in this national survey.

“The bit I'm happiest with is that 99% of patients had confidence and trust in the healthcare professional they saw or spoke to last.

“It’s a tribute to our team and a mint result.”

The surgery says its list size is constantly growing, and they have taken on over a thousand patients in the past two years calling the expansion ‘fantastic’ and praised the team for adapting to this change while still being able to improve its service from last year.

Dr Tom Miller, also from BMP, said: “We've worked so hard to deliver for our patients throughout the pandemic and a whole lot of changes since, to see this reflected in their views is absolutely amazing, our patients are fantastic.

“I'd like to thank all those who contributed to the survey this year and all the team who have worked so hard to cement our position in Buxton.”

Graham Chipp, practice manager for Stewart Medical Centre, said: “The results of the annual GP survey are always something we eagerly anticipate, as a real insight into our performance over the past 12 months.

“We would like to extend our thanks to all those patients who were selected to receive a copy of the national survey and to everyone who responded.

“The Stewart Medical Centre has seen many changes over the past year with our patient list continuing to grow rapidly.

“We have continued to grow both our clinical and administrative staff to keep up with our patient’s needs.”

He continued: “We are really proud of the results of the national GP Survey this year, with many of our results being far higher than the regional and national averages.

“The results also highlight areas for improvement and we will use this feedback to continue to review our services.”

He says one area that a lot of practices struggle with is accessing appointments quickly and this is an area they are always striving to improve.

At the same time the practice says it wants to give patients the option to book ahead for a routine appointment, as well as call on the day for more urgent needs.

Mr Chipp said: “To this end, we have just recruited a new salaried GP, Dr Imogen Spector-Hill, who starts at the practice in early August.

“Dr Spector-Hill becomes our 11th GP and we hope this additional capacity will ensure quicker, easier access to our services for our patients.”

A gtd healthcare spokesperson, which operates Elmwood, said: “Elmwood Medical Centre is committed to providing patients with the best quality and safest care and prioritises positive patient experiences.

“While the survey was only completed by 91 out of 5,388 registered patients, we take all feedback seriously and are continuing to ensure improvements are made at the practice.

“All concerns raised by patients are reviewed.

“While we acknowledge that the results highlight areas as requiring improvements, there are a number of areas whereby the practice is meeting or exceeding the national standards, including patients being involved in decisions about their care, their needs being met and the healthcare professionals listening to them.

“Also, over the past 12 months, 84 per cent (1,071 responses) of patients who completed the NHS’ Friends and Family test survey, have rated the practice as good or very good.

“To further support our commitment to improving the practice, we have made significant investments including recruiting more permanent staff, expanding their clinical skills and creating a physical environment that is fit for purpose for both staff and patients.”310 surveys were sent out to patients at Stewart Medical Centre, with 112 being completed. At Buxton Medical Practice 347 were sent out with 120 completed and Elmwood sent out 317 and 91 were completed.

Elsewhere in the High Peak the percentage of patients who would describe their overall experience of their GP practice as good was 79 per cent for Thornbrook Surgery, 98 per cent for Hartington Surgery, 87 per cent fot Goyt Valley Medical Practice and 88 per cent for Sett Valley Medical Centre.