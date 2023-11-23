A dental surgery in Buxton has been visited by the Care Quality Commission who praised the centre for being ‘clean and well maintained’ and treating patients with respect.

Lightwood Dental Practice has been rated good following a CQC inspection. Photo Jason Chadwick

Lightwood Dental Centre was inspected earlier in the month by the body which regulates all health and social care services in England and the results have now been published.

The practice has been rated in good in all areas.

Inspectors visited the Hartington Road dental centre and said: “Patients were treated with dignity and respect and staff took care to protect patients’ privacy and personal information.

“Staff provided preventive care and supported patients to ensure better oral health.

“The appointment system worked efficiently to respond to patients’ needs.”During the inspection the Care Quality Commission, CQC, inspectors spoke to two dentists, three dental nurses, the dental hygienist, the receptionist, the treatment co-ordinator and the practice supervisor.

They looked at practice policies, procedures and other records to assess how the service is managed.

The inspector said: “The dental clinic appeared clean and well-maintained and the practice had infection control procedures which reflected published guidance.

“Staff knew how to deal with medical emergencies. Appropriate medicines and life-saving equipment were available.”

It was noted the frequency of appointments was agreed between the dentist and the patient, giving due regard to National Institute of Health and Care Excellence guidelines.

There was ‘effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement’ and staff felt involved, supported and worked as a team, the report states.

Staff and patients were asked for feedback about the services provided and inspectors noted complaints were dealt with ‘positively and efficiently’.

The inspector said: “Safeguarding processes were in place and staff knew their responsibilities for safeguarding vulnerable adults and children.

“The practice had staff recruitment procedures which reflected current legislation and clinical staff provided patients’ care and treatment in line with current guidelines.”

