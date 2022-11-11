Warren Hutson was diagnosed with prostate cancer seven years ago, and his brother has also suffered from the same cancer.

Now Warren is taking part in the 62 Miles for 62 Scientists fundraiser which will see the 72-year-old complete the distance in one month to raise money for Prostate Cancer Research.

Warren Hutson is walking 62 miles to raise funds for Prostate Cancer research

He said: “I had symptoms for six months before I finally saw a doctor so I want to do all I can to get the message out to men that if something isn’t right go and get checked out."

Warren first noticed a problem when he was driving to Wales seven years ago and had to stop at every service station to go to the toilet.

"I thought it was just an old man thing,” he said.

His twin brother was diagnosed 19 years ago and had completely different symptoms where he could not go to the loo at all which made Warren, from Punch Bowl Park in Buxton, think he had not got cancer.

He said: “Everybody is different so everyone’s symptoms will be different.”

When he went to the doctors his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) was tested. PSA is a protein made by the prostate gland. Normal levels are between three and five and Warren’s were 32.48.

He had hormone therapy for a year and 20 sessions of radiotherapy before he was given the all clear with PSA levels of 0.01.

He said: “I’ve had prostate cancer, my twin has had it, I’ve lost three friends to the same cancer so anything I can do to raise awareness is a good thing.

“There isn’t an official screening process like there is for cervical or breast cancer so it's really important men do go and get checked out.”

All the money raised from his month-long walk will go to the 62 scientists Prostate Cancer Research supports around the UK.

So far Warren has raised almost £700 but he would like to get to £1,000.

He added: “Thank you to everyone who supported me through my treatment and to everyone who is supporting me with this walk."

To make a donation to his fundraiser visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/556431089621252/.