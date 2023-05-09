Dementia Action Week is Alzheimer's Society 's biggest and longest running awareness campaign across the UK, encouraging people to ‘act on dementia’ and this year it will run from 15-21 May.

The sessions will take place at 11am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, May 16 at Buxton Morrisons. For more details or to book onto a session please email [email protected]

Alzheimer’s Society also need your help! Could you give a couple of hours of your time between 15-22 May? Their Forget-me-not appeal is being supported by Morrisons and they are looking for volunteers to help collect at the local store. You can take a family member, friend or get your work colleagues involved. Find more information and register for a slot at https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/forget-me-not-appeal/volunteer-to-collect