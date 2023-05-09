News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
13 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Become a dementia friend at Morrisons in Buxton

As part of Dementia Action Week, community champion Robert Harrison will be holding sessions to help people learn a little more about dementia and how we can all take small steps to make a more dementia-friendly community

By Robert HarrisonContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:17 BST

Dementia Action Week is Alzheimer's Society's biggest and longest running awareness campaign across the UK, encouraging people to ‘act on dementia’ and this year it will run from 15-21 May.

The sessions will take place at 11am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, May 16 at Buxton Morrisons. For more details or to book onto a session please email [email protected]

Alzheimer’s Society also need your help! Could you give a couple of hours of your time between 15-22 May? Their Forget-me-not appeal is being supported by Morrisons and they are looking for volunteers to help collect at the local store. You can take a family member, friend or get your work colleagues involved. Find more information and register for a slot at https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/forget-me-not-appeal/volunteer-to-collect

Dementia Action 2023 posterDementia Action 2023 poster
Dementia Action 2023 poster
Related topics:BuxtonAlzheimer's Society