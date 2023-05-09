Become a dementia friend at Morrisons in Buxton
As part of Dementia Action Week, community champion Robert Harrison will be holding sessions to help people learn a little more about dementia and how we can all take small steps to make a more dementia-friendly community
Dementia Action Week is Alzheimer's Society's biggest and longest running awareness campaign across the UK, encouraging people to ‘act on dementia’ and this year it will run from 15-21 May.
The sessions will take place at 11am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, May 16 at Buxton Morrisons. For more details or to book onto a session please email [email protected]
Alzheimer’s Society also need your help! Could you give a couple of hours of your time between 15-22 May? Their Forget-me-not appeal is being supported by Morrisons and they are looking for volunteers to help collect at the local store. You can take a family member, friend or get your work colleagues involved. Find more information and register for a slot at https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/forget-me-not-appeal/volunteer-to-collect