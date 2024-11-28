Here’s what you need to know 👀

5.4 million people in the UK have asthma.

Symptoms of asthma can include wheezing, breathlessness, a cough or a tight chest, if they get worse quickly this is called an asthma attack.

In the UK each day, three people die from an asthma attack.

There is no cure for asthma but symptoms can be managed with inhalers and other medications.

After 50 years, researchers at King’s College London say they have found a new treatment for asthma. Describing it as a “game-changer”, they have discovered it is more effective than the current treatment of steroid tablets.

Professor Mona Bafadhel from King's Centre for Lung Health said: “This could be a game-changer for people with asthma and COPD. Treatment for asthma and COPD exacerbations have not changed in fifty years despite causing 3.8 million deaths worldwide a year combined.”

Here’s everything you need to know about what can trigger an asthma attack and what the key signs are.

Asthma attacks can often occur in response to a trigger such as an allergy, infections or mould and damp. | Getty Images

What can trigger an asthma attack?

An asthma trigger is something that can cause you to have asthma symptoms, they can change over time and can depend on the environment you are in and the time of year as some people can find seasonal changes such as cold air in winter and pollen in spring can increase their symptoms.

Asthma and Lung UK explain that when you come into contact with something that can trigger an asthma attack the muscles around your airways will tighten, the lining of your airways can be become swollen and inflamed and sticky mucus can build up, which cause symptoms including breathlessness, wheezing and a tight chest.

You can have a few different triggers that could potentially set off an asthma attack, Asthma UK outline some of the common triggers include:

colds and flu viruses

dust mites

pet hair

pollution

cigarette smoke

exercise

To help prevent an asthma attack once you know your triggers follow your asthma action plan and your medications as prescribed. Avoid any triggers when possible and make sure you have regular asthma reviews with your GP or asthma nurse which should take place once a year.

What are the key signs of an asthma attack?

Symptoms of an asthma attack do not always come on suddenly and can take a few hours or days. Signs you may be having an asthma attack according to the NHS include:

your symptoms, such as cough, breathlessness, wheezing or tight chest are getting worse

your reliever inhaler (usually blue) is not helping

you're too breathless to speak, eat or sleep

your breathing is getting faster and it feels like you cannot catch your breath

your peak flow score is lower than normal

children may also complain of a tummy or chest ache

If someone you know or care for has an asthma attack help them to sit up in a comfortable position and use their reliever inhaler, you can find guidance on how to use this inhaler on NHS.UK. If they do not get better call 999 or take them to the nearest accident and emergency services.

What is the new asthma treatment?

Researchers have said they have discovered the first new treatment for asthma in 50 years. Benralizumab, which is a monoclonal antibody, targets specific white blood cells called eosinophils to treat inflammation in the lungs.

In a study published by The Lancet, the researchers at King’s College London found that the new drug which is delivered by injection, worked more effectively than the standard approach of steroids.

The news comes as for the first time, NICE, the Scottish Guidelines Network (SGN) and The British Thoracic Society have collaborated to create UK-wide asthma guidelines which recommend prescribing those newly diagnosed with a combination of treatments.

You can find out more about what to do during an asthma attack at NHS.UK.