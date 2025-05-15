Aldi partners with NHS to provide free breast cancer checks in Bakewell

Specialist NHS Breast Cancer Screening Unit now in place at Aldi’s Ashford Road Store in Bakewell.

Derbyshire residents can now attend appointments at a specialist NHS Breast Cancer Screening Unit at Aldi’s Ashford Road Store in Bakewell.

The new mobile screening unit is stationed in the store’s car park from now until Friday 13th June, giving those aged between 50 and 71 access to a vital service which offers early detection of breast cancer.

More than 1,000 people across Bakewell and the surrounding areas will be invited for routine breast screening, with each appointment seeing a female NHS mammographer use a special type of x-ray called a mammogram, to check visitors for signs of breast cancer before symptoms become noticeable.

Adam Ward, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re pleased to announce that our store in Bakewell will be hosting a breast cancer screening unit in partnership with the NHS.

“It’s such an important method of early detection, so it’s brilliant to be able to offer those across the local community the vital service at a friendly and convenient location.”

Dr Anna Ford, Director of Breast Screening at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Breast Screening Service, said: “Breast screening can help find signs of breast cancers early when they are too small to see or feel and are much easier to treat.

“Screenings like these can save lives and it is important that people in Derbyshire can easily access our mobile units at locations such as Aldi’s Ashford Road store.”

The unit will operate between the hours of 9:00am and 4:30pm Monday to Friday, with appointments via invitation only.

The introduction of the unit at Aldi’s Bakewell Store follows the success of a similar breast cancer screening unit stationed at the supermarket’s Godwin Way Store in Stoke-on-Trent last year.