Holiday season is here, with millions planning to jet off for some summer sun.

British holidaymakers could unknowingly be putting themselves in legal trouble by bringing their prescriptions on holiday.

Many drugs prescribed in the UK are illegal in top holiday destinations.

This means some tourists could find themselves being questioned by local authorities, having to pay a fine, or even worse, ending up in a jail cell.

However, if you take a prescription medication, don't simply pack it into your bag without thinking, as some drugs prescribed or available over-the-counter in the UK can land you in hot water elsewhere.

However, if you take a prescription medication, don’t simply pack it into your bag without thinking, as some drugs prescribed or available over-the-counter in the UK can land you in hot water elsewhere.

While some travellers already know the dangers or bringing certain prescription and over-the-counter medicines they take with them abroad, others might be unaware of the consequences, which can include your medication being seized, hefty fines and even doing time in a jail cell.

It's important to check before travelling that you can bring prescriptions and over-the-counter medications to your holiday destination. (Photo: Pexels, Artem Podrez) | Pexels, Artem Podrez

What medications can get you jailed for taking abroad?

Well Pharmacy, Britain’s biggest independent pharmacy chain, has identified the five medications that will cause British holidaymakers the most issues if you take them on holiday, they are: Opioids

More than 25 countries operate a ban on opioids, which include over the counter medicines like codeine. Opioids are banned from Australia to Turkey and Germany, with some countries having potential jail time or hefty fines for those seen to be importing the medication.

Antihistamines

Don’t bring antihistamines into Japan, the country has strictly enforced anti-stimulant drug laws which ban the importation of antihistamines. That includes popular inhalers such as those sold by Vicks, which help with allergies and sinus issues. Anyone bringing antihistamines into Japan can face arrest and detention.

Codeine

Other countries in Europe that could potentially fine or jail you for codeine include:

Austria - Potential fine and jail time of up to six months

Belgium - Potential fine and jail time of up to five years

Croatia - €650-€2,600 fine and jail time of up to 90 days

Czechia - 15,000Kč fine

Finland - Fine and jail time of up to six months

Italy - Administrative sanctions

Luxembourg - €250-€5,000 fine, jail time of eight days to six months

Romania - Potential fine and jail time of up to three months to two years

Sweden - Potential fine and jail time of up to three years

Australia - Medication seized

If you take codeine it’s important to talk with your doctor before you plan to travel, in some countries like Greece or Cyprus it is only illegal without a valid prescription, so you will need to ensure you have this organised with your GP or pharmacist prior to travelling.

Sleeping pills

The United Arab Emirates have a zero tolerance on an array of over-the-counter medications that are sold daily in the United Kingdom. Sleeping pills such as temazepam are illegal in the Emirati states and any holidaymakers from the United Kingdom could see themselves jailed if caught with the medications.

Fixed-dose combinations

Prescription drugs including codeine could land you in trouble if you take them abroad. (Photo: Pexel, Karolina Kaboompics) | Pexel, Karolina Kaboompics

Whilst some countries have specific medications that are not allowed, others place restrictions on all prescription medications. In Spain, the UK’s most popular travel destination, if you don’t include your prescription or medical report along with your prescribed medications, the drugs will be seized.

Whereas in Mexico, which is preparing to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with thirteen matches scheduled to be played in the country, it’s important to have the right paperwork for any prescriptions you plan to bring with you.

The Mexican authorities will require from your doctor information stating exactly what amount of medication is required, how much a daily dose is and how much you’re bringing to the country.

Can I take my medicine abroad?

George Sandhu, Well Pharmacy’s Deputy Pharmacy Superintendent, believes it is crucial that UK holidaymakers know exactly what medications they are taking abroad and whether it’s safe.

He said: “It is important that holidaymakers understand that over the counter medications must be stored correctly and in date when taken abroad. While the United Kingdom offers a variety of over-the-counter medications, there are various laws around the world which differ from our own.”

He continued: “British holidaymakers should be aware of the dangers when travelling with prescribed medication and make sure that they always carry a doctor’s note with their medicines.

“If holidaymakers find medicines that are out of date whilst packing their suitcase, then they should take them to their nearest community pharmacy to be disposed of safely.

Adding: “If any patients are in doubt about their medications before travelling then speak to your pharmacist who will be able to offer advice”

Here are 10 things you need to know when taking over-the-counter and prescription drugs abroad:

Research Medication Regulations for the country you are visiting

Different countries have varying regulations regarding medications. Some drugs that are available over-the-counter (OTC) in the UK may require a prescription elsewhere, or might be banned entirely.

Check if any of your prescription medications are considered controlled drugs in your destination. These may require special documentation or could be prohibited. Be aware of the legal implications of carrying certain medications in specific countries to avoid legal issues.

Make sure you carry the right documentation

Obtain a letter from your GP confirming your name, travel itinerary, names of your prescribed medications, dosages and total amounts being carried. Carry copies of your prescriptions in your hand luggage to avoid them being misplaced. This can help if you need to replace lost medication or if customs officials have questions.

Packaging and Labels

Keep medications in their original packaging, which includes the pharmacy label with your name and dosage information. This helps with identification and customs checks.

Quantity

Take enough medication for the duration of your trip, plus a few extra days in case of travel delays. Some countries have limits on the amount of medication you can bring. Check these limits in advance.

Storage

Consider how your medication needs to be stored. Some may require refrigeration or protection from high temperatures. Always keep your medications in your carry-on luggage to avoid loss or exposure to extreme temperatures in the cargo hold. Make sure you keep your doctor’s note with your medicines in your carry-on luggage.

Emergency Preparedness

Research pharmacies at your destination in case you need to purchase medications or seek advice. Know how to access medical services in your destination, including hospitals and emergency numbers. Learn the names of your medications in the local language or have a translation ready.

Travel Insurance

Ensure your travel insurance covers medical conditions and medications. Check if there are any exclusions related to your medications or health conditions.

Consultation with a Pharmacist

Consult your pharmacist before traveling to ensure you have all necessary information and documentation. Ask about any vaccinations or health precautions needed for your destination, and how they might interact with your current medications.

Managing Conditions Abroad

Adjust your medication schedule to account for different time zones. Be mindful of food and water safety abroad, especially if your medication affects your immune system or gastrointestinal tract.

Contact Information

Have the contact details of your GP and pharmacist in case you need to consult them while abroad.