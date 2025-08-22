Year of triumph as St Thomas More School celebrates GCSE success

St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy in Buxton is celebrating a remarkable set of GCSE results this year.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Redfern, headteacher, said that pupils had achieved excellently, with results that have delighted staff, parents, and the wider school community.

These outstanding results follow on from the school being judged ‘good’ in both its recent CSI Inspection and Ofsted Inspections – achievements that highlight the school’s continued progress and success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Mr Redfern, the exam results are the icing on the cake after a year of exceptional milestones.

Isabelle, Niamh, Scarlett, Aisha and Daisy celebrate their GCSE sucesses. Photo St Thomas More

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted with our pupils’ results this year.

“It has been such a joyous year for St Thomas More – with two fantastic inspections, and now these outstanding GCSE results, we couldn’t be prouder.

“Our pupils have worked so hard, and these results put everything into perspective, showing just what an amazing year it has been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank our pupils for being such an inspiration, their parents and carers for their unwavering support, and a special thanks to our amazing staff, who go above and beyond every single day to ensure the very best for our children.

The look of shock as St Thomas More Students open their results. Photo St Thomas More

“The results showcase not only academic brilliance, but also the strength of character and resilience pupils have shown throughout their studies.”

Amongst the many success stories are several pupils who have achieved remarkable academic excellence.

Special congratulations go to Niamh Greene, Luke Mann, Isabelle Lilley, Scarlett Grice, Louisa McCabe, Daisy Baxter, Billy Aldred and Elliot Rogers for their exceptional results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, others have soared beyond all expectations, excelling far above their target grades and demonstrating what can be achieved through hard work and determination.

Special mentions go to Luke Mann, Callum Wymer, Lily-Grace Bentley, Hettie Ross-Phillips,

Yvie Kirton-Darling and William Clay for their remarkable progress.

Mr Redfern said: “The results are not just numbers on a page – they represent a year of extraordinary growth for the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Measures in all areas have risen significantly, echoing the sense of success that has defined St Thomas More throughout the year.

“From highly positive inspection reports to demonstrable achievements, the school community has every reason to feel proud of how far it has come.

“As the community reflects on the journey, there is a sense of excitement about what lies ahead.

“For St Thomas More, 2025 will be remembered as a year of triumph, joy, and celebration – a year where pupils, staff and families came together to achieve something truly special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvie achieved top grades and is going on to study A Levels in History, Psychology and Philosophy and Ethics.

She said: “I’m feeling good about my results. I would like to say thank you so much to the teachers for some tough love and encouraging me to do the best that I can, all of the time.”

Luke Mann achieved grades including 9s.

He said: “I’m really happy, I will be inviting my friends around to my house to celebrate. I’m going to college to study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Economics. The teachers here have all helped me to achieve these results.”

Lily-Grace Bentley achieved grades including 7s, 8s and 9s. She added: “I’m very pleased. I put in so much effort so I’m happy that it’s paid off.”