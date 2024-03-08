We asked you to send in your World Book Day pictures and we have had so many so thank you to everyone who has sent it photos and apologies to anyone we haven't included in this bumper photo gallery.
1. Mario
Riley as Mario. Photo Lisa Holland Photo: Lisa Holland
2. Elle and Annabeth
Elle and Annabeth. Photo Joanne-Marie Rucroft Photo: Joanne-Marie Rucroft
3. Queen Elsa and Harry Potter
Queen Elsa and Harry Potter. Photo Jenna Hamnett Photo: Jenna Hamnett
4. Elsa, wookie and a unicorn
Elsa, wookie and a unicorn. Photo Hannah Leigh Tomlinson Photo: Hannah Leigh Tomlinson