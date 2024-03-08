Spiderman and Mario brothers. Photo Sammie WilsonSpiderman and Mario brothers. Photo Sammie Wilson
Spiderman and Mario brothers. Photo Sammie Wilson

World Book Day 2024 in Buxton: 59 incredible photos of children dressed up as their favourite characters across the High Peak

From Potter to pirates and Jesus to a jacket potato with cheese and beans here's how you have been dressing up to celebrate World Book Day.
By Lucy Ball
Published 8th Mar 2024, 14:32 GMT

We asked you to send in your World Book Day pictures and we have had so many so thank you to everyone who has sent it photos and apologies to anyone we haven't included in this bumper photo gallery.

Riley as Mario. Photo Lisa Holland

1. Mario

Riley as Mario. Photo Lisa Holland Photo: Lisa Holland

Elle and Annabeth. Photo Joanne-Marie Rucroft

2. Elle and Annabeth

Elle and Annabeth. Photo Joanne-Marie Rucroft Photo: Joanne-Marie Rucroft

Queen Elsa and Harry Potter. Photo Jenna Hamnett

3. Queen Elsa and Harry Potter

Queen Elsa and Harry Potter. Photo Jenna Hamnett Photo: Jenna Hamnett

Elsa, wookie and a unicorn. Photo Hannah Leigh Tomlinson

4. Elsa, wookie and a unicorn

Elsa, wookie and a unicorn. Photo Hannah Leigh Tomlinson Photo: Hannah Leigh Tomlinson

