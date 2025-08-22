Hope Valley College students have been celebrating their ‘wonderful’ GCSE and Level 2 vocational qualification results.

This year, Hope Valley’s 110 Year 11 students sat exams in 23 different qualifications.

The school is celebrating particularly strong performance in the highest grades, with 13.6 per cent of students opening their results envelopes to find grades between 7 and 9 in both English and maths.

Headteacher, Debbie Petts, said: “What a wonderful set of results for these young people. They have worked hard and have been supported by our dedicated staff team to achieve some great results.”

Congratulations to the class of 2025. Photo Hope Valley College

Hope Valley’s class of 2025 has achieved some excellent results across a diverse range of subjects, with particularly strong results in maths and biology.

The subjects studied range from the more traditional maths, English and science and also include subjects such as design and technology, music, Spanish, geography, computer science, hospitality and catering, French, and engineering.

The school has a well-deserved reputation for its musical performances, and this shows in the consistently strong music results.

Other subjects to shine are computer science, hospitality and catering, physics and religious studies.

Check out these results. Photo Hope Valley College

Debbie added: “My thanks go to their families and to the Hope Valley staff who have worked tirelessly with our young people every step of the way.

“As a result, the future is bright as they embark on the next important steps in their lives. We wish them the best of luck, whether they are moving on to sixth form, college or into an apprenticeship.”