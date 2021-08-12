Whaley Bridge student hails teachers at Stockport Grammar School after receiving GCSE results
A Whaley Bridge student was among pupils at Stockport Grammar School to be celebrating success on GCSE results day.
Ella Moran has combined hard work for her two 9s, six 8s and a 7 at GCSE with exceptional musicianship as a mezzo soprano soloist and a member of the Hallé Youth Choir. A member of Chamber Choir, Chorus, Wind Orchestra and First Orchestra, Ella has also just taken her Grade 8 flute exam.
She said: “The enthusiasm of the teachers and their belief in the students is amazing. Their support and reassurance gives you confidence and takes you forward.”
A Levels in Chemistry, Maths, English and Music at Stockport Grammar School (SGS) are next for Ella.
Twenty seven per cent of grades acheived by pupils at the school were at the top mark of nine, with over 76 per cent at nine, eight and seven.
Headmaster Dr Paul Owen said: “I am delighted by the success of our GCSE pupils.
"Their hard work and determination is reflected in these results and gives them a strong foundation for further study.
"Supported by their teachers, they have shown academic ambition and resilience in incredibly difficult circumstances and have continued to take opportunities to develop their wider talents. I am immensely proud of them. We look forward to welcoming back the large majority of our pupils into the sixth form at SGS.”